Nadda visits HP, says Centre will consider special relief package

Shimla: BJP national president and Union health minister JP Nadda on Wednesday visited the flood-affected areas of Mandi district, including Pangaliur in the Nachan Assembly constituency, as well as Thunag and Bagsiad in the Seraj area.

During his visit, he assured that the central government will consider providing a special package for relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in the affected areas

Accompanied by state BJP president Rajeev Bindal and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur—who represents Seraj, Nadda met affected families who have lost their family members and are also rendered homeless—now living in shelter camps.

Nadda termed the tragedy as highly painful, emotionally disturbing, as some of the families still have no clues of missing family members, not a trace left for their homes and lands.

At Juni Khad, where nine people are still missing, the BJP leader said the tragedy on such a scale has torn apart the families. It will take decades to come out of the shock and trauma.

He assured the families of the victims that the central government is with them and all possible assistance will be provided in relief and rehabilitation works. He said that by rising above political differences during such a crisis, everyone should unite and help the victims.

At Seraj, Nadda took information about relief work from administrative officials and said that the central government is working closely with the state government. He appreciated the action of the NDRF and the army and said that there would be no relaxation in the search for the missing people.

Recalled that during the 2023 natural calamities, he had visited thrice and stood with the affected families. The central government had sanctioned a relief of Rs 3,146 cr, and now, since he had himself visited the areas, the centre will certainly come out with relief once the details of losses are made available.

At the same time, local BJP leaders also demanded that the administration speed up the relief process. During this, Nadda also distributed relief material to the affected families.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also reached the affected areas of Seraj and assured the affected families of all possible support from the state government. He also inspected the relief camp set up at Bagsiad for the victims and took feedback on the assistance being provided to them.

The Chief Minister assured all affected individuals that the government would provide land to those who had lost their properties in the disaster, wherever feasible. However, the allocation of forest land required approval from the Union Government, and the state government would forward the proposal to the Centre for necessary clearance, he added. He urged all the MPs from the BJP in Himachal to help in getting permission from the Union Government to rehabilitate disaster-affected people on forest land.