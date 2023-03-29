Nadda to visit Telangana on March 31

BJP president J P Nadda will inaugurate the party’s office at Sangareddy town near here and also attend a meeting of state

BJP’s office-bearers and district presidents in Hyderabad during a visit to Telangana on March 31.

Nadda will arrive at the Hyderabad airport on Friday afternoon.

He will go to Sangareddy, about 60 kms from Hyderabad, and inaugurate the BJP office in the town. Nadda will also attend a meeting of BJP activists at Sangareddy.

From Sangareddy, Nadda will virtually open BJP’s district unit offices in Bhupalpally, Warangal, Jangaon, Mahabubabad in Telangana and Anantapur and Chittoor in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Telangana BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy said in a release on Wednesday.