Nadda to visit K’taka on Mar 17

Bengaluru: BJP national president J P Nadda will visit poll-bound Karnataka over the next two days, during which he will take part in the party’s programmes in Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts, and attend the election management and campaign committee meetings in Bengaluru.

Nadda will arrive at the Toranagallu Airport on Friday afternoon and will

participate in the party’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre’ at Challakere from 3 pm, BJP’s State general secretary Siddaraju said on Thursday.

Later, he will flag off a bike rally at Molakalmuru at 5.20 pm, and also participate in the public meeting, he said.

According to Siddaraju, on March 18, the BJP president will participate in two roadshows in Tumakuru district, one at Tiptur from 11 am, and the other in Chikkanayakanahalli

from 2 pm.