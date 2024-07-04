Nadda to visit Jammu on July 6 to prep party for Assembly polls

Jammu: BJP national president and Union minister J P Nadda will visit Jammu on July 6 to set the party into motion by announcing plans for the upcoming Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nadda, who will receive a warm reception in Jammu following the BJP’s third consecutive victory, will review the party’s operations.

This move is crucial as the Election Commission of India (ECI) begins updating the electoral rolls in the Union Territory, paving the way for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with other states.

Upon his arrival, Nadda will address the BJP’s executive meeting starting on July 5 to be attended by over 2,000 senior party leaders and officials. The agenda includes reviewing operations, election strategies and planning future actions related to the elections. “We anticipate the ECI will announce the elections soon,” BJP chief Ravinder Raina said.