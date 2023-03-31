Nadda slams Cong over language used against PM Modi

Hyderabad: Slamming the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi over its allegedly insulting attitude towards Other Backward Classes and for allegedly using undignified words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the OBC community would never forgive the party and would teach them a lesson.



Speaking after inaugurating BJP’s district unit offices in Telangana and Andhra virtually, he alleged that Congress had become desperate after losses in successive elections. The party is faced with “mental bankruptcy,” he claimed. The ruling party chief accused Congress of forgetting the dignity of words while attacking PM.

“Today, they forgot the dignity of words also. They are not even bothered about the words to be used. They are saying Modi teri kabar khudegi’ (Modi, your grave will be dug). See the language of a party which had a national character,” he said. “They say Modi teri kabar khudegi’ at a time when people — from North East to Kutch, from Jammu-Kashmir to Kerala — are saying ‘Modi aapka kamal khilega’ (Modi, your lotus will bloom),” he claimed. Condemning Rahul’s alleged “insult” to OBCs, Nadda said the community “gave their everything for the sake of nation’s development and the society.”