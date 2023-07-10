Nadda: Rahul running ‘mega mall of hatred’

Godhra: Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s slogan of ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ (shop of love), Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Monday claimed the Congress leader was actually running a “mega mall of hatred.”

Nadda accused Gandhi and other Congress leaders of spewing hate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a rally in Godhra town of Panchmahal district following the completion of nine years of the Modi government, Nadda also accused the opposition parties of turning into “family-centric parties” which were not concerned about the

welfare of citizens.

“The Congress people get upset whenever Modiji receives accolades at the global stage. While trying to oppose our PM, Congress leaders have started opposing our country,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi went all the way to Britain to say that democracy is in danger. It was his grandmother (former prime minister Indira Gandhi) who had imposed Emergency in the country in 1975 and imprisoned 1.5 lakh people, and now he is talking about democracy,” Nadda said.