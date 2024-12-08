Nadda launches 100-days intensified TB Elimination Campaign from Panchkula

Chandigarh: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, J.P. Nadda on Saturday launched the 100-day intensified nationwide campaign from Panchkula district in Haryana.

The campaign will be implemented in 347 districts across the country and aims to eliminate TB from the state. Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, Cabinet Minister, Anil Vij, Health Minister, Aarti Singh Rao were also present here. Addressing the gathering at Panchkula, J.P. Nadda said that under this campaign, the focus will be on TB-prone districts, and high-risk groups, ensuring comprehensive testing to prevent its spread.

Speaking on reduction in TB cases, with the decline rate improving from 8.3 per cent in 2015 to 17.7 per cent now. The World Health Organization has commended India’s progress in reducing TB prevalence and mortality rates, which have dropped by 21.4 per cent in the last 10 years.