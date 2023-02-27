Nadda interacts with DU students under ‘Know BJP’ initiative

New Delhi: Giving a push to BJP’s initiative to reach out to more people across all segments of the society, both in the country and globally, party chief JP Nadda on Monday held an interaction session with the students of the Delhi University (DU) under the ‘Know BJP’ initiative at BJP headquarters here.



During the interaction, Nadda introduced the students to the party’s ideology, principles, mission and work culture.

Last month, during the national executive meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that “BJP is no longer a mere political movement but also a social movement” and also urged the party leaders to reach out to the youth of the society.

Hence, the interactions with students keep significance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The group of Delhi University students, who interacted with Nadda, represented almost all the states.

Party sources said that Nadda answered all the questions, asked by the students during the meeting and underlined the work culture of the BJP government at both the Centre and in the states, which is dedicated towards the empowerment and welfare of all sections of the society, particularly our villagers and farmers, Dalits and Tribals, youth and women, backwards and oppressed classes.

Nadda also emphasised that India’s ongoing Presidency of G-20 is a great matter of pride and this belongs to the entire country. The Presidency has brought a special opportunity for all Indians to enhance the country’s image on the global platform.

“It will also help India at the domestic and international levels,” Nadda mentioned. He further informed the Delhi University students that PM Modi’s focus is to accelerate the developmental and welfare-related work to transform the society and skill the youth. He added that PM’s governance has focused on infrastructure development and seamless connectivity.

He also emphasised the flagship schemes of the incumbent regime — PM Gati Shakti Yojana and PLI scheme — which are transforming our country and economy.

The ‘Know BJP’ initiative was started on the 42nd Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party on April 6 last year. Since then, BJP national president and other leaders have held interactions with heads of foreign missions serving in India, foreign prime ministers, and ambassadors from over 150 countries across the world. Rajya Sabha member and party’s national media head Anil Baluni and another Upper House member Rakesh Sinha were present during

the meeting.