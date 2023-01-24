Nadda announces ‘Know BJP’ initiative

New Delhi: On the 42nd Foundation Day of Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda announced the “KNOW BJP” initiative for the external outreach of the party.



This campaign is the BJP’s initiative to introduce the party’s vision, mission and work culture to different countries of the world.

As a part of this initiative, a five-member delegation of ruling party of Tanzania, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) will be visiting India on the invitation of Bharatiya Janata Party from January 25 to 31, 2023.

The delegation will be led by Abdulrahman O Kinana, Vice Chairperson of CCM.

The visit aims to enhance party-to-party interaction and enable the delegation to understand the vision and

functioning of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

During the visit, the delegates will be interacting with the senior party leaders of Bharatiya Janata

Party. They will meet S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister and V Murleedharan, Minister of State, External Affairs Ministry. On January 26, they will also view the Republic

Day parade.

The visit includes a two-day tour of Madhya Pradesh where the delegation will meet Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan and other Bharatiya Janata Party state functionaries.