Nadda: All parties barring BJP work for commission

Koppal (KTK): Bharatiya Janata Party national president J P Nadda on Thursday alleged all parties, except the BJP, come to power to serve their families and earn through commission.



"All political parties work for their families and earn through commission except the BJP. Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, everyone in BJP toils day and night to serve the people and to change their image and destiny," Nadda was addressing people after inaugurating BJP offices in 10 districts of poll-bound Karnataka.

He said the Congress in Karnataka was dividing communities and knows nothing about development.

"The Congress does not know what development is. They know only one thing how to come to power and use it for their purpose and earn through commission. The Congress cannot think beyond this. Is it not the history here," the BJP president said.

He said the BJP is the only party which is working with a nationalistic ideology since 1951-52. In this regard, he cited how the BJP worked for the abrogation of Article 370, sacrifice of Jan Sangh leader Shyama Prasad Mookerjee in Kashmir, Goa's liberation movement, protests against a road in Shimla pact, flying the Indian tricolour in Lal Chowk in Srinagar and raising Shah Bano case.