NABL accreditation improves accuracy of testing results: Rajeev Arora

Chandigarh: Chairperson, Quality Assurance Authority (QAA), Rajeev Arora, said that NABL-accredited laboratories are crucial in today’s technical and regulatory environment.



He said that this accreditation formally confirms a laboratory’s technical competence, impartiality and compliance with international standards, thereby ensuring the reliability and accuracy of testing results.

The Quality Assurance Authority (QAA), Haryana, in collaboration with the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), organised a one-day seminar and awareness programme in Panchkula.

The programme is a result of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between QAA and NABL on December 3, 2025 in the presence of the Chief Minister of Haryana.

The seminar was chaired by Rajeev Arora and attended by senior officers and technical representatives from various state government departments.

Arora said that accredited laboratories play a vital role in ensuring calibration accuracy, controlling measurement uncertainty, method validation, regular equipment testing, internal

quality control and effective implementation of quality management systems.