Nabha jailbreak mastermind extradited from Hong Kong

Chandigarh: Punjab Police has secured the extradition of 2016 Nabha Jailbreak Mastermind Ramanjit Singh alias Romy from Hong Kong. The latter was brought back to India by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police on Thursday.



“After tireless efforts by @PunjabPoliceInd, Romy, the key conspirator, is being brought back to face justice. He was in touch with #ISI and other escaped prisoners, including Harminder Singh Mintu and Kashmir Singh Galwaddi of the Khalistan Liberation Force (#KLF),” informed Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav in a post on his X handle (formerly Twitter).

The DGP’s tweet further reads, “We thank the Hong Kong authorities, the CBI, Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and all other Central agencies as part of this international cooperation.”

The fugitive Ramanjit Singh alias Romi played a vital role in Nabha Jailbreak took place on November 27, 2016 at around 9 am, in which gangsters dressed as policemen, broke open the high security jail and freed six dreaded inmates, namely, Harminder Singh alias Mintu, Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, Amandeep Singh Dhotian, Kulpreet Singh alias Neeta Deol, Kashmir Singh alias Galwaddi and gangster Harjinder Singh alias Vicky Gonder, who was later neutralised by Punjab Police on January 26, 2018 in Rajasthan, while, others were arrested.

Romi, who is a key member of the Shera Khuban/Vicky Gaunder gang, had provided logistical in the form of financial aid, weapons used in Nabha Jail break, fake IDs used to gain access in the jail and financial support to the gang members in the preparation to execute the jail break, besides, providing safe houses and hideouts to the prisoners, who had escaped

from the jail.