Nabanna makes attendance compulsory on March 13

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has taken a stringent stand to counter the strike or bandh called by several organisations on March 13, making attendance virtually compulsory for all government employees on that day.



In a special memorandum issued on Thursday, March 12, 2026, the state Finance Department (Audit Branch) directed that any employee remaining absent on the day of the strike would face salary deduction and disciplinary action.

According to the directive issued from Nabanna, all state government offices as well as institutions receiving Grants-in-Aid from the state government will remain open on March 13 and all employees must report to their respective workplaces. The order also makes it clear that no form of leave — including casual leave or any other leave for the first half, second half, or the full day — will be granted on the day of the strike.

The memorandum further states that if any employee remains absent in violation of the order, the day will be treated as “dies-non”, meaning the employee will not receive salary for that day.

However, certain exceptions have been specified. Employees who are hospitalised, have suffered a bereavement in the family, are already on leave due to serious illness prior to March 12, or are on previously sanctioned Child Care Leave, Maternity Leave, Medical Leave, or Earned Leave approved before March 12 will be exempted from the salary deduction.