N. F. Railway taking steps to enhance safety measures in trains

Maligaon: N. F. Railway aims to prioritise the safety and well-being of its passengers during their journey. For that it is continuing the effort of modernising and upgrading its infrastructure to meet the highest standard of

safety and convenience. As per modernisation effort by the Indian Railways, NFR came up with conversion of its conventional ICF coaches to modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in trains running across its routes. These modern LHB coaches are equipped with advanced technical systems like Fire and Smoke Detection System (FSDS), Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) along

with Aerosol based Fire Detection System.