N. F. Railway operates few more special trains during this festive season

The Northeast Frontier Railway, as taking a note to the rising footfalls and demands of rail passengers, has decided to operate few more special trains during this festive rush.

These festive special trains will operate connecting major destinations of importance without compromising with its punctuality.

Operations of these festive special trains will also help in clearing the extra rush of waiting listed passengers in regular trains and thus will escalate their convenience during the scheduled journeys.

Accordingly, festive special train no. 04640 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- Katihar) will run for one trip on 15th November, 2023 from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. In return direction, train no. 04639 (Katihar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) will run on 17th November, 2023, from Katihar for one trip to reach its destination at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Festive special train no. 09741 (Jaipur– Jogbani) & 09742 (Jogbani - Jaipur) will run for one trip on 16th November and 20th November, 2023, respectively in both directions to reach at its designated destinations.

Festive special train no. 05980 (New Tinsukia - Gorakhpur) will run for one trip on 16th November, 2023, from New Tinsukia. In return direction, train no. 05979 (Gorakhpur - New Tinsukia) will run for one trip on 17th November, 2023, from Gorakhpur.

Festive special train no. 07565/07566 (Katihar – Manihari- Katihar) will run for seven trips from 15th November till 21st November, 2023.