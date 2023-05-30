N F Railway decides to run special trains to clear rush

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run a few more one-way special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers. The special trains will run for a single trip on May 31 and June 1, 2023.



Special train No. 05951 (Dibrugarh – Jammu Tawi) will depart from Dibrugarh at 16:30 hours on May 31. The special train will run via North Lakhimpur, Rangapara North, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Chhapra, Lucknow, Moradabad, Ludhiana Junction railway stations to reach Jammu Tawi at 21:10 hours on June 2. The special train will consist of 21 coaches. There will be AC two-tier, sleeper class and second-seating coaches.

Special train No. 05499 (Alipurduar Jn. - Puri) will depart from Alipurduar Jn. at 11:00 hours on June 1. The special train will run via Binnaguri, New Jalpaiguri, Rampurhat, Kharagpur, Cuttack and Khurda Road Junction stations to reach Puri at 11:00 hours the next day. The special train will consist of 16 coaches. There will be AC three-tier, sleeper class and second seating coaches.