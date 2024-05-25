N Dinajpur: As many as 2 from Bengal injured in Bihar Police firing

Raiganj: Two persons were injured when Bihar Police allegedly opened fire on a protesting group at Bilatibari near Bengal-Bihar state border under Chakulia Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Friday, following a scuffle.



The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Chakulia.

It was reported one Noor Mahammad, a resident of Bilatibari in Chakulia, had gone to Dalkhola with his maize-laden tractor to sell his produce.

When he was returning, on National Highway 31 near Bilatibari, a team of Bihar Police intercepted his tractor and asked him to produce some documents.

When he failed to show the documents, the Bihar Police forced him to move towards Bihar along with his vehicle. Immediately, some locals from the Bengal side started protesting and soon an altercation ensued.

The Bihar Police allegedly fired around five rounds in which two persons were injured.

Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, said: “We heard that Bihar Police, without informing us, intercepted a tractor from Chakulia. We heard two persons were injured when a mob had a scuffle with them. We have started an investigation.”