Myval Octapro THV shows ‘superior performance’

new delhi: The Meril Life Sciences, a global leader in med-tech specializing in cardiovascular and structural heart solutions, marked a significant milestone with the launch of its Myval Octapro Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) at the National Congress of the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology (GISE 2024) and PCR London Valves 2024.

The Myval THV series, renowned for its innovative contributions to transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures,

continues to set new benchmarks with the Myval Octapro THV. This latest iteration

introduces low frame foreshortening, enhancing

operator control and enabling precise deployment for improved procedural predictability.

Additionally, its comprehensive size matrix, which includes conventional, intermediate, and extra-large valve sizes, ensures optimal valve selection tailored to diverse patient anatomies.

At PCR London Valves 2024, Meril presented key findings from the LANDMARK trial subset analysis and comparative studies, further establishing the safety and efficacy of the Myval Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) series.