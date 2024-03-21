Mysuru: Maiden test-firing of India’s first indigenously-made engine for Main Battle Tanks

Maiden test-firing of India’s first indigenously-made 1500 horsepower engine for Main Battle Tanks was conducted in Mysuru on Wednesday with Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane terming it as a “transformative moment” which will enhance the country’s military capabilities.

The achievement “heralds a new era” in the country’s defence capabilities, showcasing the technological prowess and commitment to self-reliance in defence technologies, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Aramane presided over the “maiden test-firing of India’s first indigenously-made 1500 horsepower (HP) engine for Main Battle Tanks at BEML’s Engine division in Mysuru complex on March 20,” it said.

It is “a transformative moment which will enhance India’s military capabilities,” Aramane was quoted as saying in the statement.

“The 1500 HP engine represents a paradigm shift in military propulsion systems, possessing cutting-edge features such as high power-to-weight ratio, operability in extreme conditions, including high altitudes, sub-zero temperatures and desert environments. Equipped with advanced technologies, the engine stands on par with the most advanced engines globally,” it said.

BEML CMD Shantanu Roy said the accomplishment “solidifies BEML’s position as a key contributor to defence production in the country, underscoring its commitment to serving the nation’s needs in this critical sector”.

The first test-firing of this engine signifies the completion of Generation One, focusing on technology stabilisation, it said.

“Generation Two will see BEML producing engines for various trials at Combat

Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, a DRDO laboratory, and their integration into actual vehicles for user testing,” the ministry said.

The project is slated for completion by mid-2025. The project, initiated in August 2020, has been meticulously structured into five major milestones, ensuring timely completion and adherence to quality standards, officials said.

The defence secretary also inaugurated a ‘Wall of Fame’ to recognise the extraordinary efforts of the BEML team.

It symbolises their contribution towards advancing the defence capabilities of the country and achieving

milestones in indigenous

technological innovation. Senior civil and military officers of the ministry, industry partners and officials of BEML Ltd were present on the occasion.