Mysterious drones trigger panic among villages in Western UP

Lucknow: A wave of fear has gripped several villages in western Uttar Pradesh after unidentified drones with flashing lights were spotted hovering in the night sky.

The sightings—reported from Hapur, Moradabad, Bijnor, Sambhal, and Amroha districts—have left villagers anxious, with many keeping night vigils and forming patrol groups to guard their homes.

Residents say the drones start appearing after dusk, often flying low enough to be clearly visible, with blinking lights sparking alarm among villagers who now hesitate to step out after dark. In several villages, people have taken to their rooftops with sticks and stones in an attempt to scare the drones away. Police presence has been stepped up in response to the panic.

In Hapur’s Simbhaoli area, drones have been sighted over villages such as Buxar, Rajpur, and Tigri.

“They come almost every night,” said Ramesh Kumar, a local from Tigri. “People are scared to go out, especially women and children. It is like living under surveillance.” Police teams from Simbhaoli and Garh Kotwali have begun night patrolling and have urged villagers to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

Over the past two nights, drones were reportedly seen in Akhapur, Hiranpura, Allabakhshpur and nearby areas. Videos of the incidents have surfaced on social media, prompting speculation and spreading rumours. Police have yet to confirm the origin of the drones or identify those behind them.

In Bijnor, drone sightings were reported Friday night from villages under Noorpur, Chandpur, Syohara and Dhampur blocks.