Myanmar-sourced weapons entering India through cadres of insurgents

Imphal/New Delhi: Security agencies in Manipur have intensified a probe into an arms smuggling racket from Myanmar with potential nationwide ramifications, following the arrest of a senior leader from a Valley-based Insurgent Group (VBIG).

The investigation focuses on alleged gun-running operations by some cadres of banned outfits, sourcing weapons from Myanmar and reportedly distributing them across India using forged documents and the help of registered gun houses.

The case was cracked by Manipur police in the last week of June, leading to the arrest of four people, including Sinam Somendro Meitei alias ‘Richard,’ a self-styled Lieutenant Colonel and Project Secretary of the banned terror outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P).

Richard’s arrest highlights a concerning aspect of the UNLF-P’s current engagement with peace processes. While the organisation announced a ceasefire in November 2023 and signed an agreement with the Manipur government, it has since been accused of dragging its feet on surrender negotiations.

The officials said the group has failed to deposit its weapons or provide a list of its members as stipulated by the ceasefire agreement and also alleged that some members of the group have been indulging in extortion and other anti-social activities.

The operation in the present case began after specific intelligence about an arms-smuggling-dealing-middleman gang in the greater Imphal area was received on June 24.

This led to the initial detention of Lanchenba Nongthombam, proprietor of Nongthombam Gun House who was found to be selling firearms without proper documentation, and his disclosure led the police to Richard, the officials alleged.

They said the foreign-made weapons were smuggled into India from Myanmar through its porous border, allegedly by some cadres of the banned UNLF-P and these arms were then sold across the country using a fabricated paper trail.

The officials said that one such case has already been detected in Punjab, and investigations are ongoing to trace the sale of these foreign arms in other parts of the country. This constitutes a serious offence under the Arms Act.

Under Section 10 of the Arms Act, import of foreign weapons in India is prohibited except for in the case of sports persons and that too after getting prior approvals.

During raids at the residence of Richard, police recovered four US-made revolvers and pistols, one Austrian-made revolver, one Indian pistol, several rounds of ammunition meant for foreign arms, z=a wireless set and high-end mobile phones.

Richard’s criminal history, as highlighted by police, dates back two decades, and he was first arrested in 1995 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Subsequent arrests occurred in 2005 and 2006 for charges including extortion and UAPA violations. He was also arrested by Meghalaya police in Shillong in September 2006.

In July 2003, Richard was allegedly involved in transporting cadres between Guwahati and Bangladesh, and in handling illicit financial transactions, including converting currency into taka and dollars.

After his arrest, officials said Richard allegedly attempted to leverage his affiliation with the UNLF-P and its ongoing ceasefire talks. However, police officials were unmoved as he is suspected of involvement in an arms running racket that could have national ramifications.

Led by Kh Pambei, the UNLF (P) made history in 2023 by becoming the first Meitei armed group in the Imphal Valley to engage in a ceasefire agreement with the government, pledging to renounce violence.

However, the security officials had warned at that time that this may be an attempt by the group to evade growing pressure from the police and other security agencies, as many of its cadres were allegedly involved in extortion and other activities.

The UNLF’s demand for camp establishment near Kuki-populated areas was met with resistance from security agencies, fearing a potential escalation of ethnic conflicts that have already resulted in over 200 casualties.

Despite the ceasefire agreement’s intent to halt hostilities, some incidents in 2024 show UNLF (P) members carrying out violent activities with impunity, even looting arms from security forces.