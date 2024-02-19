Myanmar poachers’ boat hits rock during journey to Andaman

Port Blair: A police investigation into the death of six Myanmarese poachers, whose bodies were found in remote Narcondam island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, revealed that 10 people from the neighbouring country had entered Indian waters illegally to collect marine wealth on February 12, a senior officer said.



Of the 10 Myanmarese nationals, six died of ‘starvation’ and ‘intoxication’, while two are still missing in the dense forest and two arrested, the officer said.

The startling revelation came following the interrogation of one of the arrested poachers identified as Aung Kyaw Myint, he said.

The bodies were found lying a few metres from the shore in a forest on the small Narcondam island on Saturday.

Located in the easternmost part of India, Narcondam in North and Middle Andaman district is only 126 km from Myanmar’s Coco Island.

Police sources said, these Myanmarese nationals were employed by one Kyaw Zar Win, a resident of Labutta (a town in the Ayeyarwady Region of south-west Myanmar), who had provided advance payments to them and organised essential supplies such as fresh water and fuel for their voyage, expected to last 15-20 days.

The dinghy, under the command of Myo Lwin Oo (boat captain), departed from Labutta in Ayeyarwady, Myanmar, on February 2 (evening), to collect marine wealth in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

They carried 200 kg of rice, 1,000 litres of high-speed diesel and other essential items.

‘On February 5 morning they reached the open sea in Myanmar. Later they continued their journey and after two days they reached Little Coco Island on February 7 and halted there till February 11. On February 11 they started their journey and reached Narcondam Island at about 10 pm on February 12,’ the senior police officer said.

During interrogation, Aung Kyaw Myint revealed that while they were at Little Coco Island they got 4-6 bottles (suspected to be spirit) from the seashore of Little Coco Island. Throughout the entire journey, the other members (except Aung Kyaw Myint) consumed liquor.