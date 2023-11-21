Myanmar: India asks its nationals to register with Yangon embassy
New Delhi: Amid mounting hostilities between Myanmar’s anti-junta groups and government forces, India on Tuesday asked its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the neighbouring country and advised Indians living there to register with the embassy in Yangon.
Since the current conflict in Myanmar started in 2021, a large number of citizens from Myanmar have taken refuge in India. According to UN, the intensified fighting in Myanmar has displaced about 90,000 people.
Next Story