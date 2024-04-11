`My taxable income reduced to Rs 680’

Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram BJP Lok Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday that his taxable income for the financial year 2021-22 sharply reduced to just Rs 680 due to the losses he suffered during the Covid-19 period.



Pitted against sitting MP and Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor in the key south Kerala constituency, Chandrasekhar criticised the grand old party saying it plans to run a campaign about his taxable income in the year 2021-22.

Presenting what he stated were “facts” on the matter, Chandrasekhar wrote on social media platform X: “I have ONLY been in public life for several years and my income is derived ONLY from MP/minister salary, perks, and interest/dividend from savings/investments.”

“In the year 2021-2022, my taxable income was sharply reduced because of partnership (in his businesses) losses incurred during the Covid period,” he said.

His clarification came after the Election Commission directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to verify any mismatch in the affidavit details submitted by Chandrasekhar.

Chandrasekhar is contesting in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency against Congress’s Tharoor.