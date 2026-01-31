‘My stand not pro-BJP but pro-govt on certain issues’

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that his stand on certain issues may have been seen as pro-BJP by the media, but he has only seen it as pro-government or pro-India.



Tharoor said that he has made it clear in the past as well that on some international matters, he does

not like to talk about politics and instead prefers to speak about the country.

“It is not something new, I have always said so,” the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram told reporters here.

A row had erupted last year over his comments on the India-Pakistan conflict and the diplomatic outreach after the Pahalgam attack.

His comments were at variance with the Congress’ stand and many party leaders took a swipe at him, questioning his intentions.

Tharoor, while speaking to reporters, also admitted that a party member should not go against the party line.

“I have always stood with the party in Parliament and therefore, there is no need to be concerned,” he said.

On being asked by reporters whether he can categorically state he will not leave the Congress party,

Tharoor said, “I can say that I am going to be in the Congress and that I am not going anywhere. I will be part of the poll campaign (in Kerala) and will work for the victory of the UDF.”

“But, why is it that I am being asked to make such statements,” he asked.

Tharoor, on Thursday, met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for redressal of his grievances, after which he said “all is good” and “we are all on the same page”.

Tharoor had been upset over the treatment meted out to him at a Kochi event recently and attempts by some leaders to sideline him in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Tharoor on Friday lauded party leader Rahul Gandhi as a “sincere” person who was a “strong voice” on various issues like communalism in the country.

Tharoor said that everyone likes Rahul as he constantly speaks against the politics of communalism, hatred and divisiveness in the country.