‘My rival not speaking, debate would take place if both candidates speak’

Hyderabad: Alleging that his rival and ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan is “not speaking”, Opposition’s Vice Presidential candidate B Sudarshan Reddy on

Monday said a healthy debate would have taken place had he spoken.

Addressing a press conference, which was also attended by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the ruling Congress leaders, Sudarshan Reddy said he favoured a healthy debate and that his intention is not to speak lowly about his rival.

“Every day I am speaking to the media. I made the comment with the view that a healthy conversation would have taken place if he (Radhakrishnan) also spoke,” he said.

Asked what was the most pressing Constitutional challenge that India faces in the present circumstances, Reddy said the most critical challenge the Constitution now faces is the “deficiency” in the functioning of the great Constitutional institution-- Election Commission of India.

“If it continues in the same direction, the democracy in this country would be in peril...That’s what I believe”, he said.

He said he has got support from non-INDIA Bloc parties like AAP.

Sudarshan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, said the contest for Vice President’s post is part of his long journey with the Constitution.

He said the VP election is going to be one of the most fair, decent elections ever fought in the recent history of India.

“Ours is not a majoritarian state. Ours is a multi-lingual, multi-cultural, multi-religious society. The Constitution does not give power to anyone. The Constitution’s job is to limit your power,” he further said.