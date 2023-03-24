My govt has political will to transform Himachal into green economy: Sukhu

shimla: Reiterating his political resolve to turn Himachal Pradesh into “green energy state” by 2026, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced to bring goods carriage vehicles and three-wheelers under the newly-announced 50 per cent subsidy scheme for private operators.



Earlier, while presenting his Budget, he had offered 50 per cent subsidy (upto Rs 50 lakh) for private transporters to encourage them to switch over to e-trucks and e-buses, besides Rs 25,000 subsidy to girl students to purchase electric-scooties.

Replying to the debate on the Budget, which he had presented in the House on March 17, the chief minister said the government will implement a solar energy plan to generate 500 MW of solar power in 2023-24 providing 40 per cent subsidy to youths willing to set-up solar energy projects between 250 KV to 2 MW.

He said ever since he had announced his “green energy” drive a lot of investors have shown interest to invest in the state. The British High Commission has also expressed desire to collaborate with the state. A Budget of Rs 50 crore has already been earmarked to make two panchayats as a model of green energy.

Even as the House witnessed protests from the BJP, as it tried to disrupt his speech alleging failure to fulfil election promises of granting Rs 1,500 monthly pension to women, Sukhu launched a counter offensive against the opposition.

The BJP MLAs led by leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur also staged a walkout when not allowed to make their point in the House on Sukhu’s claim relating to Rs 1,500 monthly pension to women.

The chief minister refused to the Budget and went ahead with his reply despite BJP MLA raising slogans and entering well of the House

“The BJP’s claim of a double engine government was a farce. One engine got locked and did not work. Actually, there was no political will to implement even some of the flagship dream projects like the green field at Mandi.

I have taken a resolve to carry forward this project and also go ahead with the expansion plan of Kangra airport,” he asserted.

He said Kangra was being developed as the tourism capital of the state. The plan on expansion of Kangra airport to improve connectivity of the state will be implemented by investing Rs 2,000 crore on land acquisition from the state resources. The acquisition process will start soon.The displaced families of 14 villages will be rehabilitated properly upto their satisfaction.

Sukhu said not only he will implement all 10 guarantees made with the people during the poll in a phased manner but will also bring the state’s economy back on the rails through massive resource mobilisation efforts. The results of

some of his initiatives will be felt very soon.