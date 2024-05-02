‘My father inherited martyrdom from his mother, not wealth’

Morena: In an emotional speech where she talked about bringing pieces of her father’s body home, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday launched a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Rajiv Gandhi inherited “martyrdom” from his mother and not wealth.



The Congress general secretary also said that Modi will not understand the sacrifices made by her family.

“Modi ji will not understand that my father did not inherit wealth, he inherited martyrdom from his mother,” she said, targeting the prime minister over his relentless attack on the Congress on the party’s “wealth redistribution” promise in its manifesto.

Rajiv Gandhi’s mother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi was killed by her two Sikh bodyguards at her Delhi home on October 31, 1984.

“When Modiji utters nonsense about a woman like Indiraji, when Modiji, after seeing this feeling of patriotism, only sees dynastic politics, he cannot understand this sacrifice,” Priyanka said in a voice choked with emotion. She was addressing an election rally in Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

Modi had at a rally in Morena last week alleged that Rajiv Gandhi abolished inheritance tax after coming to power so that the wealth he had inherited from his mother would not be taxed. He had said that earlier half of a deceased person’s wealth went to the government by law.

“There was talk then that Indiraji had willed her wealth in her son Rajiv Gandhi’s name. To save the money going to the government (after her death), then PM Rajiv Gandhi abolished the inheritance tax,” the prime minister said.

Congress had stoutly refuted Modi’s claim.

“But now I understand that this kind of anger is for someone you love dearly. The love I have for this country, how can I explain when Modiji calls my father traitor. When Modiji says my father changed the law to get inheritance from his mother,” Priyanka said.

Priyanka also touched upon the barrage of attacks faced by the Gandhi family from BJP leaders.

“I want to say that whether you call us traitors, whether you kick us out of our homes, tie us up in legal cases... Do what you want. Kill us. But the feeling of patriotism, nobody can remove from our hearts.”

The Congress leader also recalled the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

“I was 19 when I brought the pieces of my father home I was angry at my country. I was angry because I had sent my father away and it was your duty to keep him safe, and you sent him back to me in pieces.

“And these pieces were bundled in the national flag. I understand the meaning of martyrdom.

Today I am 52 and this is the first time I am speaking about this from a public platform,” Priyanka said.

Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a female suicide bomber at a poll rally in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

Priyanka also recalled her meeting with the family members of the victims of the Pulwama terror attack to highlight the feelings of sacrifice.