My family works for Rae Bareli, PM for Adani, Ambani: Rahul Gandhi

Rae Bareli (UP): Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, proclaimed Rae Bareli as his newfound “karmabhoomi” (workplace) during his first public meeting after filing his nomination in the constituency.



Highlighting the historical significance of Rae Bareli, where his mother Sonia Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi had played pivotal roles, Rahul Gandhi articulated his deep-rooted connection to the region. Addressing a gathering in Maharajganj district on Monday, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the enduring familial bond his lineage shares with Rae Bareli, spanning over a century. He portrayed the upcoming elections as a pivotal moment in defending the Constitution against perceived threats from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of catering solely to the interests of corporate giants like Adani and Ambani. In a scathing critique of Modi’s economic policies, Gandhi lambasted the alleged favoritism towards billionaires, asserting that under his proposed government, financial relief would reach the common populace directly. He pledged monthly payments to women and guaranteed apprenticeships for youth, aiming to alleviate unemployment and economic disparities. Moreover, Gandhi pledged to overhaul the prevailing contractor system, promising comprehensive reforms across public and government sectors. His vision for a more equitable society resonated with the audience, as evidenced by the palpable enthusiasm observed during his joint appearance with his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, at the rally. Acknowledging his sister’s unwavering commitment to the Rae Bareli campaign, Rahul Gandhi expressed gratitude for her dedication, signaling a united front in their electoral endeavors. The siblings’ solidarity on stage further invigorated the crowd, underscoring the significance of familial support in Indian politics.