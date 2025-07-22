My case is an example of misuse of ED, says Shivakumar

Ramanagara (Karnataka): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was being misused for political purposes, and cited his own case as an example of such "abuse". Speaking to reporters in Kodihalli, Kanakapura on Monday, he said the Supreme Court's observations in the MUDA case, where it dismissed the ED's appeal, reflected a pattern of selective targeting. "My case itself is proof of the ED being misused politically. They filed a case against me, sent me to Tihar Jail, and eventually the case was dropped," he said.

The Deputy CM urged the ED to introspect and examine whether it is succumbing to political pressure. Referring to the MUDA case, he said, "Once a 'B' report was submitted, there was no question of further appeal. That is probably why the Supreme Court made such observations." Shivakumar questioned why ED cases were being filed only against Congress leaders. "Why are there no ED cases against BJP leaders? Why are only Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra and other Congress leaders targeted? Has everyone who joined the BJP suddenly become pure? Isn't this the BJP's washing machine?" he asked. Shivakumar's remarks follow the Supreme Court's dismissal of the Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) filed by the ED in the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) land allotment case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M and Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh. The Karnataka High Court had earlier quashed the ED's notices in the case, observing that the agency acted without legal basis under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Supreme Court upheld that decision, stating that it found no fault in the High Court's ruling. The MUDA case involves the allotment of compensatory sites to Parvathi in an upmarket Mysuru locality in lieu of 3.16 acres of land acquired from her by MUDA. The ED had issued notices alleging irregularities in the allotment, but the courts have now rejected those proceedings.