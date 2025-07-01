MY Bharat 2.0: A ‘phygital’ leap in youth engagement ecosystem

New Delhi: The Union Youth Affairs ministry, in collaboration with the Digital India Corporation (DIC), has formalised a renewed two-year partnership to redevelop and scale the MY Bharat platform. The initiative, dubbed MY Bharat 2.0, aims to create a comprehensive and intelligent ecosystem of youth engagement, combining physical and digital outreach, or what the ministry calls a "phygital platform".

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on Monday at Electronics Niketan, outlines a roadmap for overhauling the platform’s technical backbone using modular microservices architecture, developing a mobile application and ensuring multilingual accessibility.

Over 1.75 crore young people and 1.19 lakh organisations have been onboarded in its foundational phase, with more than 1.45 lakh experiential learning programmes and 1 lakh volunteering opportunities facilitated so far.

“MY Bharat 2.0 is being seamlessly integrated with India’s core Digital Public Infrastructure, including Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UMANG, and the National Career Service,” a statement issued by the department stated.

A verified digital certificate will be issued for every completed activity. These credentials will cumulatively form a lifelong, portable ‘achievement portfolio’.

The scope of work includes end-to-end migration from the current platform, establishment of a Software Development Unit, and integration with MyGov for citizen engagement. A 24x7 grievance redressal system and dedicated cloud provisioning via MeitY-empanelled vendors are also in the pipeline.

The updated platform introduces several new features like a mobile app for real-time volunteering updates, a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot for on-the-go assistance, and AI-driven personalisation that aligns opportunities with youth interests and activity patterns.

Notably, the new platform will also support gamified engagement and integrate a Smart CV Builder and a Health & Fitness module to ensure holistic development.

In another development, the Union government is also charting a targeted, industry-aligned approach to nurture a customised talent pipeline.