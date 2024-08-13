MVA will form next govt in Maharashtra by winning two-thirds majority: Chennithala

Buldhana: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday expressed confidence that in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win two-thirds majority and form a government in the state.



Addressing a press conference, the party's general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra alleged that even as the common man was suffering, the Centre and the state government had failed to control the price rise and create job opportunities.

Chennithala, who was here to take stock of the party's poll preparation in Buldhana, Akola and Washim districts, said, "People have lost trust in the present government and they are ready to vote against the ruling alliance, which has been proven in the recently held Lok Sabha elections."

"I can confidently say that the MVA will form the government by winning two-thirds majority in the coming assembly elections in Maharashtra. Our government will address the issues faced by people," he said.

No investment is coming to Maharashtra and it is rather going to Gujarat, Chennithala claimed, adding that the government in Maharashtra was the most corrupt in the country.

"The MVA will work together. Its first meeting on seat-sharing was held on August 8 and more such meetings will be held in the coming days. The MVA will go to polls unitedly and will form the government by winning the highest seats," he said.

According to him, Maharashtra Congress leaders and functionaries will visit every district in Maharashtra in the coming days and interact with party workers.

There is no conflict in the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), he said.

Assembly elections in the state are likely to be held in October or November.

The MVA comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress is seeking to wrest power from the incumbent Mahayuti alliance of Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP.