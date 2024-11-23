MVA to keep all its newly-elected MLAs under one roof after poll results: Raut

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents have decided to house all its newly-elected MLAs together in Mumbai after the Maharashtra election results, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday, a move aimed at preventing poaching ahead of government formation.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said MVA leaders, including himself, his party colleague Anil Desai, NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and Congress leaders Satej Patil and Balasaheb Thorat met on Thursday and carried out an assessment of every seat. “We have decided to bring all newly-elected MLAs to Mumbai. New MLAs have no provision to stay in Mumbai. So we have decided to make their residential arrangements together,” he said. The counting of votes for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place on Saturday.

Raut expressed confidence that the MVA would win 160 seats in the elections.

Some independents, who have strong chances of victory, have expressed their desire to support the opposition bloc, the Rajya Sabha member said.

“There is no formula for the CM’s post. Everyone will choose the leader of the govt,” Raut said. Senior Congress leaders have to come to Mumbai with a mandate on the CM’s post as NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray are in Mumbai.