MVA govt collapsed as MLAs honey-trapped with hidden cameras, Pegasus-like system: Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: Hidden cameras and a Pegasus-like surveillance system were used to honeytrap Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MLAs and MPs, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in 2022, the Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed on Tuesday.

A Saamana editorial stated that some MLAs of the undivided Shiv Sena and the NCP switched loyalties due to pressure from Central agencies.

At least 18 MLAs

and four MPs were “honeytrapped”, prompting them to join hands with the BJP to save their image.

It further said Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar had alleged that MPs and MLAs were blackmailed and as a former leader of the Opposition, his remarks must be taken seriously.

“Hidden cameras and a Pegasus-like system from Israel were used (for surveillance) to its fullest extent. It is now clear that the MVA

government collapsed due to this (honey) trapping,” the editorial said.

Pegasus is a spyware developed by Israeli cyber-arms company NSO Group.

The BJP had a system to honeytrap, and even policemen conducted surveillance on the Opposition, the

Saamana said.

When a pen drive containing evidence of honeytrapping, which involved Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs, was handed over to Eknath Shinde, they set out on their journey to Surat, Guwahati and then to Goa. This is all like a suspense thriller, the editorial said.

The Sena (UBT) was alluding to the split engineered by Shinde in the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022.

The Saamana stated that Shinde initially lacked the numerical strength and had the backing of only nine or ten MLAs at the time.

However, the people from the home department and the then leader of the Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis, blackmailed MPs and MLAs.

The editorial stated that Shiv Sena ministers Sanjay Shirsat, Yogesh Kadam and Dada Bhuse, and their NCP colleague Manik Kokate should be sacked from the state cabinet.

Some ministers were honeytrapped, and they will also have to go.

The conduct of some ministers indicates that a cabinet reshuffle is on the cards in Maharashtra, the Saamana added.