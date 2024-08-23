Muzaffarnagar thrives under CM Yogi’s policies

Lucknow: Once plagued by curfews, Muzaffarnagar is now experiencing prosperity under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On Thursday, CM Yogi launched several initiatives aimed at boosting self-reliance among the youth and supporting local industries.

Over 5,000 youths received appointment letters during a mega rozgaar mela attended by over 50 companies, addressing local unemployment. The Chief Minister also distributed loans exceeding Rs 30 crore to MSME entrepreneurs and beneficiaries, fostering business expansion and economic growth. Additionally, CM Yogi provided tablets and smartphones to over 1,000 youths under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana for enhanced education and skill development.

In the political sphere, CM Yogi focused on securing the Meerapur seat for the BJP-RLD alliance.

He met with party workers to strategise for the upcoming elections. The Meerapur seat, which was won by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Chandan Chauhan in 2022, is crucial for the BJP, which previously held it in 2017. Under the “Ayushman Uttar Pradesh” scheme, CM Yogi has allocated over Rs seven billion for healthcare, with substantial funds directed

to Muzaffarnagar.