Mustard purchase not started despite govt announcement: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has raised the issue of loss to farmers due to non-procurement of mustard. He said procurement of mustard has not started in the mandis till now, despite the government’s announcement.



“Farmers are very upset. They have to sell their crops at a rate Rs 1,000 – Rs 1,500 below MSP. The situation is that somewhere the agency is not reaching for purchase and somewhere the portal is not opening. The fear of deteriorating weather and possibility of rain is also troubling the farmers who have reached the mandi. Mustard farmers, who have already faced the brunt of the weather, are now facing the brunt of the government’s callousness,” he said.

Bhupinder Hooda also raised the demand for compensation for the loss of farmers who sell crops at low rates.

Earlier, Hooda spoke on several issues in the Assembly. Speaking on the liquor scam, he demanded a CBI inquiry into the entire matter.

Hooda has reiterated many times that in every case from spurious liquor to lockdown liquor scam, the government is doing a cover-up.

Hooda sought clarification from the government in the House regarding the minister accused of molestation. He said that it is necessary for the fair investigation of the matter that the minister resigns from the post.