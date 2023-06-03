Mustard oil to be available at Rs 110/litre under PDS: Himachal CM

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has decided to make mustard oil available at Rs 110 per litre through its fair price shops providing much-needed relief to the people of the State.

Making this announcement Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu said that the beneficiaries would now get mustard oil cheaper by about Rs 37 per litre as compared to earlier rates under Public Distribution System (PDS).

Before June 2023, the Below Poverty Line (BPL) beneficiaries were getting mustard oil at Rs 142 per litre and that Above Poverty Line (APL) at Rs 147 per litre.

The decision has been taken to provide relief to all the sections of the society, said the Chief Minister. He said that State Government was taking welfare-oriented decisions to benefit the people and was committed to ensuring food security for people under PDS.

He said that there were as many as 19,74,790 ration card holders in the state are being provided food grains at subsidized rates through 5,197 fair-price shops.