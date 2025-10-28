Mustafabad to be renamed Kabirdham: CM Yogi

Lakhimpur Kheri: Reclaiming what he described as Uttar Pradesh’s lost spiritual identity, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that Mustafabad will once again be known as Kabirdham.

Speaking at a grand ceremony held at the Kabirdham Ashram in Lakhimpur Kheri, the Chief Minister said the renaming symbolised the revival of India’s cultural roots and denounced the Opposition for “distorting history” under the guise of secularism.

Yogi Adityanath said his government has been committed to restoring the heritage and pride of ancient cities and spiritual centres that were renamed in the past.

“Ayodhya was once called Faizabad, Prayagraj became Allahabad, and Kabirdham was changed to Mustafabad. We have worked to bring back the true identity of these sacred places,” he said.

The Chief Minister underlined that the teachings of Sant Kabirdas continue to illuminate society by advocating equality, simplicity, and devotion.

“Through Nirgun Bhakti, Kabirdas united people across social divides and taught that devotion to God transcends caste and creed,” he said, quoting the saint’s verses that emphasise spiritual equality and the eternal role of the Guru.

Chief Minister Yogi urged citizens to remain alert against forces attempting to divide society on caste and religious lines, warning that such divisions could destroy social harmony.