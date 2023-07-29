Muslims observe Muharram with ‘tazia’ processions across country

Muslims took out “tazia” processions, flagellated themselves and offered special prayers as they observed Muharram — the martyrdom of Imam Hussain — on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders paid tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain.

“We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy,” Modi said on Twitter.

On Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ali, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD with mourning rituals.

Dressed in black and chanting in unison, Shias parade through streets beating their chests and chanting, while some emulate the suffering of Hussain by flagellating themselves with chains, ropes, etc. Sunni observe fast and offer prayers. “Tazia” is a miniature replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain. Elaborate security arrangements were made in states for peaceful processions. In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined a Muharram procession of Shia mourners in Srinagar.

This is the first time in 35 years that a head of the state has joined the Muharram procession, officials said.

Dressed in a black kurta, Sinha joined the procession at Bota Kadal in the Zadibal area of Downtown — the interior areas of the city — escorted by a tight security cover, they said.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah visited the Zadibal area to join the mourners and distributed food.

Abdullah said there is no Islamic country left in the world which is not beset with problems because “we left the path of Allah and took the path of the devil.” In Lucknow, several Muharram processions were taken out by mourners, especially in the old city area.

In Maharashtra, hundreds of police personnel were deployed on Mumbai streets to prevent any untoward incident during processions.