Muslim leaders voice support for Waqf Bill, raise fingers at critics

New Delhi: As the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, several Muslim leaders voiced their support for the legislation, dismissing its critics as "Waqf encroachers." The Bill, which remained a major topic of debate on Wednesday, saw a marathon discussion lasting nearly 12 hours before being passed in the early hours of Thursday. The Lok Sabha approved it with a majority of 288 votes against 232. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, expressed his gratitude to the parliamentarians who supported the Bill, stating that it was a crucial step in eliminating corruption within the Waqf system. "The Waqf Amendment Bill has been passed in Parliament. I extend my gratitude to all the parliamentarians who voted in favour of this Bill. I also congratulate the Government of India for taking a commendable step and initiating a good measure to eliminate wrongdoing," he said.

Razvi highlighted the alleged misuse of Waqf properties, accusing board officials of colluding with land mafias for personal gain. "Earlier, whoever was at the top of the Board used to collaborate with the land 'mafias' and illegally sell the properties to them. This was against the sole purpose of the board. The purpose was to benefit those in need, poor Muslims, widows, etc. Instead, it used to go into the pockets of those illegally selling the properties," he stated. He further expressed hope that the Bill would bring positive change to the lives of underprivileged Muslims. Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams also came out in strong support of the Bill, asserting that its critics were not "true Muslims" but rather political opportunists. He went on to label AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as a "Waqf encroacher." "Those opposing the Waqf Amendment Act are not true Muslims; they are political Muslims and actual encroachers of Waqf. From top to bottom, members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), various Muslim organisations, Jamiat, or even those pretending to be sympathizers or (AIMIM chief) Asaduddin Owaisi; they are all Waqf encroachers," Shams alleged. He further demanded Owaisi's answers over alleged land dealings, calling for disclosure of "how he occupied several Waqf properties and how there are many cases on his brothers for land grabbing." With the Waqf debate far from over, the legislation is now set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.