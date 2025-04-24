Muslim bodies condemn Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: Prominent Muslim organisations on Wednesday strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind asserting that it is wrong to give a religious colour to the incident as terrorism is a “cancer” that contradicts Islam’s policy of promoting peace.

The terror attack at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday left at least 26 people, mostly tourists, dead and several injured.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the head of the All India Imam Organisation, said the imams of more than 5.5 lakh mosques in the country will give a strong message against terrorism, along with praying for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, during the Friday prayers this week.

After a meeting with the officials of his organisation and representatives of many other religions, Ilyasi said killing innocent people on the basis of religion is not only against Islam, but against humanity.

“Prayers will be offered at mosques for the innocent people who have been killed in Pahalgam and their families. During the Friday prayers, the imam will give a strong message against terrorism during his khutba (religious sermon),” he said.

“Our demand from the government is that no terrorist should be allowed to be buried on the soil of India,” Ilyasi added.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani strongly condemned the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam.

He expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the victims’ families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, a statement issued by the Jamiat said.

Madani said those who kill innocent people are not humans but “beasts”.

“There is no room for terrorism in Islam. Terrorism is a cancer that contradicts Islam’s policy of promoting peace. It is essential for every believer to raise their voice against it,” he said.