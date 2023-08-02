Music therapy to be conducted among elderly patients in govt-run district hosps

In a unique initiative, the state health department has decided to conduct music therapy among elderly patients in government-run district hospitals.

The Mission Director of the National Health Mission has recently written to the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in all the districts stating that music therapy will be performed on patients in hospitals. Television sets and music systems will be installed in the medicine wards.

A senior health department official said listening to music has a profound impact on the brain and it helps in managing symptoms of various diseases. “Music triggers different activities in the brain responsible for cognition, sensation, movement, and emotion. Music has great therapeutic effects. A lot of work has been going on in the West,” the official said. It will also change the environment of the district-level hospitals.

“The department has decided to install one large format display (television set) along with a music system for music therapy of the elderly patients to be admitted in the district-level hospitals. Television sets will be installed at the medicine OPD areas of the district-level hospitals where music systems are to be installed at the Male and Female medicine wards,” reads an order issued by the health department.

The CMoHs have also been directed smooth installation and demonstration of equipment and distribution in their respective districts. According to experts, the skilled use of music can address the physical, emotional, cognitive, and social needs of individuals. A music therapist can work in healthcare, education, rehabilitation centres, community organisations and elderly-care units.

“Music has therapeutic value. Music, more particularly chants and blissful music, can be used in healing both the mental and physical aspects of the patients. Several studies state that music therapy proved handy for patients with stress, anxiety, depression, inner restlessness, agitation,” said A Hansa, a senior psychologist in a state-run hospital.