Murshidabad violence flags ‘police inaction’ as per HC committee report

Kolkata: The fact-finding report on Murshidabad violence, submitted by the committee appointed by the Calcutta High Court, has flagged “police inaction” and alleged involvement of a Trinamool Congress councillor in the attacks.

The committee documented severe damage to 113 houses, rendering them uninhabitable, and noted allegations of looting, arson, and violence by unidentified miscreants, reportedly directed by local individuals.

The report exposes significant administrative failures, particularly the “complete inactivity and absence” of local police during the violent incidents in Dhulian town and surrounding areas, including Samserganj, Hizaltala, Shiulitala, and Digri. It also implicated a local councillor, identified as Mehboob Alam, a TMC leader and former chairman of Dhulian Municipality, in directing the attacks.

The report by the committee comprising Joginder Singh (Registrar, Law, NHRC), Satya Arnab Ghosal (Member Secretary, West Bengal Legal Services Authority), and Saugata Chakraborty (Registrar, West Bengal Judicial Service), highlighted that victims, primarily from the Hindu community, faced looting, arson, and destruction of commercial properties, including a mall. Many residents sought shelter in Malda but were allegedly forcibly returned by the police administration. The committee criticised the lack of police intervention, stating that central forces were only deployed on April 11 after the situation escalated, with additional troops sent on April 12 per court orders. The report recommended individualised rehabilitation packages for victims and the appointment of valuation experts to assess damages.

The findings have sparked political controversy, with the BJP accusing the TMC-led state government of failing to protect citizens and targeting Hindus, while the state government claimed the situation was eventually controlled.