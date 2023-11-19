Murshidabad: Two Maoist activists arrested

Kolkata: Two Maoist activists were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Saturday from Suti in Murshidabad in connection with a case registered in April this year.



Police have seized a pistol along with six rounds of bullets and Rs 40,000 from the Left extremist duo. According to police, STF personnel had registered a case based on some inputs against Mantu Mallick alias Rabi alias Bhoja of Paruipara Road area in Sarsuna for his alleged anti-national activities. He has been evading arrest since April. Recently, cops came to know that he was operating from somewhere in Murshidabad and that he will go to the Suti area on Saturday.

Consequently, cops were keeping a strict vigil in and around the Ahiran Haat area in Suti at night. After a few hours of vigilance, Mantu was spotted with one associate identified as Pratik Bhowmik alias Kanchan alias Sagar alias Ashim of Dhantala in Nadia riding a motorcycle. The two-wheeler was intercepted and before the Maoist activists could react, they were surrounded by the STF personnel and later arrested.

They were brought to Kolkata late on Saturday night. The Left extremist duo was produced at the Bankshall Court on Sunday and have been remanded to police custody till November 30.