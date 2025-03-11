Murmu launches Spiritual Education Project in Hisar

Chandigarh: President of India, Droupadi Murmu launched the ‘Spiritual Education Project for Holistic Well-being’ on the occasion of Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Hisar.

On this occasion, she underlined the importance of spirituality and emphasised its role in the all-round development of society. She extended her heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all for organising this event.

The President said in his address that the power of the blessings of Pitashree Prajapita Brahma Baba is present at the root of the success of the journey of 50 years. The President paid obeisance to the sacred spiritual energy of Prajapita Brahma Baba and said all of you have made an invaluable contribution to the institution and society through your centre on the strength of sacrifice and penance. Due to your efforts, the paths of physical, psychological and spiritual progress have opened up for the people.

The President said that on coming to Haryana, the message of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita comes to mind. Yogeshwar Shri Krishna had told the characteristics of a person of steady wisdom, taught to maintain equanimity in every situation, and inspired to do work with full devotion without paying any attention to the result of the work. Just as the Pandavas had the challenge of the Kauravas, similarly every person has the challenge of negative tendencies and adverse circumstances inside and outside. Just as Arjuna was filled with positive energy on the strength of the teachings of the Gita, similarly every person should infuse spiritual energy within himself to face the battle of life and win it.

The President said that spirituality rises above man-made boundaries and connects the entire humanity in one thread. The social, economic, scientific, cultural, political or any other type of system built on spiritual basis remains ethical and sustainable.