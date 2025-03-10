Murmu launches Spiritual Education Project in Hisar

Chandigarh: President of India, Droupadi Murmu launched the ‘Spiritual Education Project for Holistic Well-being’ on the occasion of Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Hisar.

On this occasion, she underlined the importance of spirituality and emphasised its role in the all-round development of society. She extended her heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all for organizing this event.

The President said in his address that the power of the blessings of Pitashree Prajapita Brahma Baba is present at the root of the success of the journey of 50 years. The President paid obeisance to the sacred spiritual energy of Prajapita Brahma Baba.