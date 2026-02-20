Murmu holds talks with presidents of Slovakia, Serbia

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday met the presidents of Slovakia, Serbia and Estonia at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with talks centred on artificial intelligence, digital cooperation and expanding bilateral ties.



She highlighted India’s ‘technology for public good’ approach at the AI Impact Summit 2026 and stressed deeper collaboration in AI, cybersecurity, trade and innovation.

Murmu also noted growing India-EU strategic momentum and welcomed support for concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.