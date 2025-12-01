Murmu greets people of Nagaland on statehood day; hails its sustainable development progress

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted the people of Nagaland on their statehood day and lauded the northeastern state for its commendable strides in sustainable development. Nagaland was formed on December 1, 1963. "Warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on Statehood Day! Blessed with a rich culture and boundless natural beauty, Nagaland continues to make commendable strides in sustainable development," Murmu said in a post on X. Its tribal diversity and unique heritage remain a source of pride, she said, and wished "the people of Nagaland a bright, prosperous and peaceful future".