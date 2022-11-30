Murder accused Bangladesh native found dead in Bengal

KOLKATA: Tension spread at Motilal Gupta Road area in Haridevpur of Kolkata after the body of a Bangladeshi national was found inside a rented room on Tuesday night.

Nur-Un Latif Nabi alias Maxon, reportedly a Bangladeshi national, was wanted in several criminal cases like murder and extortion. Police have come to know that Nabi was living with a woman, identified as Arpita Hazra, from April this year. Hazra works for a retail shopping chain in Baranagar. On Tuesday morning, she went to her workplace. She returned around 8:50 pm and knocked on the door. Despite repeated knockings, when none responded, she managed to break the door and found Nabi hanging from the ceiling fan. She told the cops that he was jobless and suffering from depression.

The deceased was earlier arrested by Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for alleged forgery and under relevant section of the Foreigners' Act.