‘Municipal corporations should meet monthly’

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that monthly house meeting should be held in every municipal corporation and every councillor should get an opportunity to raise their ward issues. He suggested that it would be even better if a date is fixed for the meeting.



The chief minister was presiding over a review meeting of the ULB Department at the Karnal Municipal Corporation office on Sunday.

During the meeting, the chief minister said that we all are the representatives of the public, it is our primary responsibility to address the grievances of the public and make strenuous efforts to resolve them.

He said that the public has entrusted us with the responsibility of serving the public by electing us on different posts.

Chief minister directed the officers of the urban local bodies department that not only in Karnal but across the state, the work of rectifying errors in property ID should be expedited.

The chief minister also appealed to the general public that those who have not self-certified themselves on the portal of property ID, they must self-certify their properties.

He said that this work is very easy, it can also be done through logging on the portal through mobile.

Khattar directed the officers not to reject any complaint of property ID without rectifying it.

He said that all councillors should prepare a list of works for the development of their wards, complete these works as soon as possible.